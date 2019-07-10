Ella Mae (Voiles) Kennedy, 63, of Deer Lodge, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Josephine Voiles; father of her children, Jesse W. King I; and husband, Olen Kennedy.
She is survived by her children, Jesse W. King II and wife Cari of Pine Knot, Ky. and Bryan J. King and wife Melissa of Stearns, Ky.; and two grandchildren.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from July 10 to July 16, 2019