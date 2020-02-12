Elzie Mae Patterson, 91, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mallie Seiber; husband, Calvin Coolidge Patterson; and son Calvin Kent Patterson.

She is survived by her sons,ÊTerry and Joyce Patterson, Ted and Rosie Patterson, Taffie Patterson and George and Sally Patterson; daughters,ÊSue and Robert Bunch, Anne and Mike Ruiz and Jackie and David Kern; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Hatmaker Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating. Family and friends met at noon on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Galbrith Cemetery in the Marlow Community in Clinton for a graveside service.

