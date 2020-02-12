Elzie Patterson

Service Information
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN
37769
(865)-426-2158
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elzie Mae Patterson, 91, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mallie Seiber; husband, Calvin Coolidge Patterson; and son Calvin Kent Patterson.
She is survived by her sons,ÊTerry and Joyce Patterson, Ted and Rosie Patterson, Taffie Patterson and George and Sally Patterson; daughters,ÊSue and Robert Bunch, Anne and Mike Ruiz and Jackie and David Kern; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Hatmaker Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating. Family and friends met at noon on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Galbrith Cemetery in the Marlow Community in Clinton for a graveside service.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.