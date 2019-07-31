Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Bradley. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel M. and Gladys Murray Hobbs.

She raised her family in a bustling household in Petros, that was open to a great many people working to make her community a better, safer and healthier place to live. Kate raised money for countless causes like helping build two local churches, the Petros Health Clinic that provided unprecedented local access to health care and for more personal causes like helping her grandson travel to Israel. She worked harder volunteering than many do at their day jobs.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, J. W. Bradley; three children, Connie Bradley, Chip Bradley and Faith Wayland; one son-in-law, Teddy Wayland; grandchildren, Trevor Loy, Taylor Loy and wife Rebecca, Harley Wayland and Cassidy Wayland; and one great-grandson, Evan Loy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bob Hubbard and Dr. Don Long officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Petros Cemetery.

