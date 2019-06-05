Emma Joyce Galloway, Tingler, Bucholtz, Miller, of Michigan, formerly of Burrville, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the St. John Ascension Hospital in Warren, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee O. and Gertrude Galloway.
She is survived by her children, Bill and Connie Tingler, Brenda Tingler, Shelly and Terry Summers and James and Pan Bucholtz; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Union Grove Cemetery with Bro. Frank Kirby officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from June 5 to June 11, 2019