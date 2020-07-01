Emmett Andrews, 38, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Silas Andrews, III and Kathryn Bertram; and grandmother, Geneva Armes.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Debbie Andrews; and daughters, Morgan and Hailey Andrews.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-6:30 p.m. The funeral service began at 6:30 p.m. with Bro. Virgil Gibson officiating. Interment followed in Mossy Grove Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store