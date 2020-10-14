Ernest Stanley

Ernest Joe Stanley, 83, of Deer Lodge, passed away peacefully onÊOct. 11, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judy Knox Stanley.
He is survived by their three children, Kate Stanley of Chattanooga, Allen and Connie Stanley of Nashville and Joe and Melanie Stanley of Mossy Grove; two sisters, Martha and Wally Thompson and Annette and Richard Johnson; as well as his brothers-in-law Jim Knox and Ken Kite.
Born and raised in Baudette, Minnesota, Ernie joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country as a Submariner for 20 years. After retiring from the Service, Ernie worked at K-25 until retirement. In his later years, Ernie enjoyed woodworking, gardening and going on hikes and traveling with Judy. He loved watching NASCAR and Lady Vols softball and basketball, and the news. He also enjoyed his time swimming with his friends in the pool inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Wherever Ernie went, he was the life of the party and knew how to work the room. Ernie always led by example. He worked hard to provide for his family and was a great husband and father.
Per Ernie's request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
in Ernie's memory.
