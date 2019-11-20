Estelle Sexton Chitwood, 93, of Winfield, Tenn. departed her earthly life for her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Born on Oct. 12, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Ollie Sexton.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Walter and Flora Chitwood; sister and brother-in-law, Nelle and George Rawlings; brothers, Harry (Daisy), Wib, Howard (Doris), Laurence, Deacon, Herbert and Dewey; in-laws, Sue Sexton, Tim Jeffers, Ralph and Jualyn Chitwood, Velma Woods, Georgia and Ray Luks and Evelyn and Lou Dorsch.
Estelle is survived by her husband, Raney Chitwood; children, Danny and Debbie Cross, Jane and Roger Galloway; grandchildren, Nathan and Jane Cross, Jake Cross, Cassie and Todd Johnston, Emily and Gregory 'Bill' Miller and Savanna and Jacob Reynolds; sister, Mary Lou Jeffers; other family members, Debbie Davis, Sam James, Fred James and Becky Galloway; nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly as her own, Georgia Helen Tracy, Clifton 'Sonny' Sexton, Kathie Litton, Tommy Sexton, Jolly Goins, Gaye Jeffers, Marc Jeffers; along with her beloved church family.
Friends visited with the Chitwood family on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home. Committal service was held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sunbright Community Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family has requested that donations, in her honor, be made to: , P.O. Box 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9908.
