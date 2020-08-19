Ethel Armes

Ethel Beatrice 'Mary' Armes, 76, of Lancing, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Flossie Perry; husband, Robert Armes; daughter, Teresa Armes; and one granddaughter.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Guymon, Angela Shelley, Robbie (Holly) Armes and Sonya (Carley) Young; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Covington Cemetery in Wartburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store