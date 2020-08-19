1/
Ethel Armes
Ethel Beatrice 'Mary' Armes, 76, of Lancing, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Flossie Perry; husband, Robert Armes; daughter, Teresa Armes; and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Guymon, Angela Shelley, Robbie (Holly) Armes and Sonya (Carley) Young; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Covington Cemetery in Wartburg.

Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
