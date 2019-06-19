Eula Knight, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 17, 2019.
She was born April 7, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marley Carr Knight; parents, Luther N. and Barbara Thornton Jones; sister, Mary Martha Jones; grandson, Jerry Eugene Penney Jr. (Duke); son-in-law, Joseph L. Bewley Jr., who passed away June 4, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Vikki Bewley and Elaine Penney and husband Jerry; sons, Terry, Jerry Robin and Jeffrey; grandchildren, Brandon Knight, Cayla Knight, Bradley Knight, Sarah Austin and husband Patrick; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Cameron and Gabe; brothers, David Jones, Dewey Jones and Cathy; sister, Kay Harney; loving niece, Nina VanNorstran; and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.
Pallbearers include Cameron Knight, Brandon Knight, Bradley Knight, Patrick Austin, Jerry Penney and Jeffrey Knight.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from June 19 to June 25, 2019