Euna Faye McPeters passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonce and Nellie Melton; husband, Leon McPeters, Sr.; and one grandson.
She is survived by her sons, Leon and wife Peggy McPeters and Wendell and wife (Sena) McPeters; daughters, Alice and husband Jerry Wilson and Misty Hall; one special grandson; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family received friends, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 3-5 p.m. The funeral service followed at 5 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick and Bro. Ralph Nance officiating. Interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from July 3 to July 9, 2019