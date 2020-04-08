Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Euphema Weiford. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



Aunt Fema as she was known to most of us was born in Petros to the rather large family of Bill and Ettie Liles on Sept. 13, 1933.

Her family and friends meant everything to her. Spending time with them either camping, boating, eating or simply visiting was what she enjoyed doing. She lived and died in Petros except for the time she spent in high school at Wartburg, going to college at Tennessee Tech or working for both Burlington and Roane Hosiery Mills in Harriman.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby; siblings, Ralph Liles and Judy Layne; brother-in-law, Tommy Weiford; sister-in-law, Christine Shirks; a bunch of friends, relatives and in-laws that are too numerous to name; and of course by all of her nieces and nephews that thought of her as a second mom.

She was preceded in her trip to heaven by her mother and father; sisters, Rema, Wilma and Linna; brothers, Roy, Reece and Roger; great-nephew, Alex; and niece, Lois. Who I am sure are as glad to see her as we are sorrowful that she is gone.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, but especially by her loving husband of 62 years Bobby, her siblings, her friends, and all of us that knew her as our second mom or grandmother.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



