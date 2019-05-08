Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fate Cox Jr.. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. Junior was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church in Wartburg. He loved to fish and work in his garden.

He was preceded in death by one son, Gary Cox; and one grandson, Justin Cox.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Cox; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Rhonda Cox and Larry and Linda Cox all of Wartburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Robert Burgess of Petros and Marcella and Jr. McPherson of Wartburg; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and special friend, Gene Rose.

The family received friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service was held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Meadowview Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Griffis, Rev. Russell Jones and Pastor Ralph Nance officiating. Interment followed in Mossy Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home Wartburg has been honored to serve the Cox family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Fate Cox, Jr., 89, of Mossy Grove, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Methodist Center in Oak Ridge.He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. Junior was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church in Wartburg. He loved to fish and work in his garden.He was preceded in death by one son, Gary Cox; and one grandson, Justin Cox.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Cox; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Rhonda Cox and Larry and Linda Cox all of Wartburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Robert Burgess of Petros and Marcella and Jr. McPherson of Wartburg; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and special friend, Gene Rose.The family received friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service was held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Meadowview Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Griffis, Rev. Russell Jones and Pastor Ralph Nance officiating. Interment followed in Mossy Grove Cemetery.Davis Funeral Home Wartburg has been honored to serve the Cox family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com Published in Morgan County News from May 8 to May 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close