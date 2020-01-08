Floyd Leonard Sims, 92, of Oakdale, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Sims; and daughter, Betty Sims.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Sims.
The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mossy Grove Cemetery.
