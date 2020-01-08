Floyd Sims

Floyd Leonard Sims, 92, of Oakdale, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Sims; and daughter, Betty Sims.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Sims.
The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mossy Grove Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020
