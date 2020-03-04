Fred Wright, 94, of Harriman, passed away Friday Feb. 28, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bill Wright; and parents, William and Cora Wright.
He is survived by his son, Danny and wife Mona Wright; one granddaughter; two grandsons; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at South Harriman Baptist Church in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to South Harriman Baptist Church, 626 Ruritan Rd, Harriman, TN 37748.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020