Gary Dodson
Gary Wayne Dodson, 72, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma H. Dodson; and son, Michael W. Dodson.
He is survived by his children, William Dodson, Tiffany (Jason) Brown, Makayla Dodson and Whitney (Austin) Cencelewski; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family is honoring Gary's wishes to be cremated. No memorial services are scheduled.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
