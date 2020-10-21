Gary Dodson

Gary Wayne Dodson, 72, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma H. Dodson; and son, Michael W. Dodson.

He is survived by his children, William Dodson, Tiffany (Jason) Brown, Makayla Dodson and Whitney (Austin) Cencelewski; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family is honoring Gary's wishes to be cremated. No memorial services are scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



