Gary L. Hardie, 60, of Kinmundy, Ill., passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Shirley Hardie; and grandparents, Elijah Leadingham and Mable Leadingham Hall and Oma Hardie Hill.

He is survived by his son, Chris Hardie and wife Jessica; daughter, Kayla and husband Joe Purdy; and one grandson.

Funeral services were held onÂ Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem, Ill. Graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, with a visitation prior, from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel of Shubert Funeral Home in Wartburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice and will be received at the funeral home.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store