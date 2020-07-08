Gary Stubbs

Gary Thomas Stubbs, 45, of Wartburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Kenneth and Betty Stubbs.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Patrick Stubbs; son, Ethan Thomas Stubbs; and mother and father-in-law, Tom and Jeanette Patrick.

The family received friends Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Harriman from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Glen Leffew and Bro. Alan Johnson officiating.ÊInterment followed in Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



