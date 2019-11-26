Gene Brown

Service Information
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gene Brown, 62, of Petros, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margie Brown; and daughter, Natasha Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Johnson Brown; son, Christopher (Lysa) Brown; daughter, Santanna Brown; and four grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Robert Laymance officiating. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.