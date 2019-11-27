Gene Brown, 62, of Petros, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margie Brown; and daughter, Natasha Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Johnson Brown; son, Christopher (Lysa) Brown; daughter, Santanna Brown; and four grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Robert Laymance officiating. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019