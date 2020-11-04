Genevieve Morgan, of Pikeville, Tenn., formerly of Wartburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy andÊCordia Morgan; and son, Jeff.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori; son, Shon (Cindy); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a graveside service on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg at 2 p.m. EST.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



