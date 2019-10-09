Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 715 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-2000 Graveside service 2:00 PM Roane Memorial Gardens Rockwood , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



George was born to Robert and Rosie Cook on Nov. 10, 1940.ÊHe went to school at Oakdale. He married Dorothy Ellison on Nov. 15, 1967 in Harriman.

George worked as a logger for all his adult life and was well known for being a hard worker.ÊHe loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.ÊHe was very kindhearted and always willing to help someone in need.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosie Cook; and brother, Fred Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ellison Cook; five children, Brenda Condrone and husband Tim, Cindy Tilson and husband Marcus, Tony Cook, Deborah, Donald Cook and wife Nikki; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Ronda Cook, Earl and Mary Cook, Buford and Pam Cook and Randy Cook; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Clark, Margie Clark, Sandy and Junior Helton, Glenda and Butch Condrone and Jeannie and Jeffrey Wittibslager; grandchildren, Whitney, Josh, T.J., Ashley, Kristin, Riley, Taylor and Braden; and great-grandchildren, Brantley, Neyland, Kat, Mia and Bella.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks an act of kindness be passed along to honor George's kind heart and generous spirit.

Family and friends met at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Mike Wintes of First Baptist Church officiating.ÊAnyone who loved George and would like to attend is welcome.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman has been honored to serve the Cook family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

