George Crabtree
George T. Crabtree, 84, of Oakdale, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith and served in the United States Army. George served the community many years running a garage and wrecker service. In later years he ran a bus route and worked for Morgan County School System.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Willie Lou Crabtree and Cheryl Crabtree; brothers, Edward, Fox and Everett Crabtree; sister, Gertrude Thurman; and daughters-in-law, Amy and Gail Crabtree.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy and Terry Crabtree; daughters, Tonya Langley and Misty Chadwell; sister, Maxine Perry; sons-in-law; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Crab Orchard Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Crabtree Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
November 11, 2020
Only met George one time many years ago and enjoyed our conversation. Mostly I have worked with his son Tommy for almost 30 years. You can get a good feel for a person by spending time with their children. Was a good man. To Tommy and family, our prayers are with you. God Bless You
Gene Hall
Coworker
