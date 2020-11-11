George T. Crabtree, 84, of Oakdale, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith and served in the United States Army. George served the community many years running a garage and wrecker service. In later years he ran a bus route and worked for Morgan County School System.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Willie Lou Crabtree and Cheryl Crabtree; brothers, Edward, Fox and Everett Crabtree; sister, Gertrude Thurman; and daughters-in-law, Amy and Gail Crabtree.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy and Terry Crabtree; daughters, Tonya Langley and Misty Chadwell; sister, Maxine Perry; sons-in-law; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Crab Orchard Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Crabtree Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com