George Leon Kennedy passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Tompkins); sons, Michael and Leon; and parents, Hershel and Maggie Kennedy.

He is survived by his step-grandson, Christian Redmond; and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held by the family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Deer Lodge First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Morgan-Scott Project, 1022 Old Deer Lodge Pike, Deer Lodge, Tenn. 37726, who have been very special to him and his family for many years.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

