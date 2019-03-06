George W. Walker, 79, of Sunbright, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Marie Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Walker; children, Lee Walker and Kenny Walker; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
The family received friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Edward Walker officiating.
Interment followed in Byrd Cemetery in Sunbright.
Schubert Funeral Home Inc
7905 Morgan Co Hwy
Sunbright, TN 37872
(423) 628-2888
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2019