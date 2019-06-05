Georgia E. Tucker, 88, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Hospice House of Cumberland County.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Tucker; and parents, Edd and Ernie Strunk.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Tucker and Charles and wife Valerie Tucker; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Tansi Community Church from 10-11 a.m. (CST). The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. (CST). A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. (EST) in the Petros Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tansi Community Church Women's Auxiliary.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

