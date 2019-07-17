Georgia Lee 'Betty' VanNorstran, 77, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Ray VanNorstran; mother, Eva Jones; and father, Leonard Ruffner.
She is survived by her daughter, Margie and husband Wendal Norris; sons, Robert and wife Penny VanNorstran and Nathan VanNorstran and fiancŽ Jennifer; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held in Nelson Cemetery in Catoosa.
Jackson Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from July 17 to July 23, 2019