Georgie Marie Dagley, 96, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Dagley; and two infant children, Wilma Louisee and Rex Allen.
She is survived by her children, Marie Freytag (Frank), James Dagley (Carmen), Johnny Dagley (Tanuja), Pamela Keck (Mark) and Angie Lemons (Don); eleven grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6-8 p.m. The funeral services were held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Bro. David Akers officiating. Interment followed in Morgan Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Morgan County News from July 17 to July 23, 2019