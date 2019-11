Gerald (Jerry) D. Spears, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 17, 2019.Jerry was born in Wartburg, Tenn., on Dec. 12, 1942 and later moved to Nashville.Jerry was a 1965 graduate of the University of Tennessee, College of Pharmacy in Memphis. He spent his career as a dedicated pharmacist, owning Village Pharmacy in Nashville for nine years, before retiring in 2007.Jerry enjoyed fishing and hunting; rooting for his favorite football team, the Vols; and spending time with friends and family and a good cup of coffee. He was a devoted husband, a dedicated father, a cherished grandfather and a loving great-grandfather.Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Regina Kubacki Spears; two sons, Andy Spears (Terri) of Collierville, Tenn. and Chad Spears of La Vergne, Tenn.; four granddaughters, Brianna Gaschler (Anthony), Alexandra Spears, Ashley Spears and Kelly Spears; and great-granddaughter Alivia.The family will celebrate Jerry's life with a Memorial Service at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, located on 601 Bell Road, Antioch, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at noon. A lunch for family and friends will be served at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial be sent to in Memphis, Tenn.Crawford Mortuary and Crematory, 615-254-8200. Guestbook is available online @www.crawfordservices.com.