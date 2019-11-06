Gerald (Jerry) D. Spears, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 17, 2019.
Jerry was born in Wartburg, Tenn., on Dec. 12, 1942 and later moved to Nashville.
Jerry was a 1965 graduate of the University of Tennessee, College of Pharmacy in Memphis. He spent his career as a dedicated pharmacist, owning Village Pharmacy in Nashville for nine years, before retiring in 2007.
Jerry enjoyed fishing and hunting; rooting for his favorite football team, the Vols; and spending time with friends and family and a good cup of coffee. He was a devoted husband, a dedicated father, a cherished grandfather and a loving great-grandfather.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Regina Kubacki Spears; two sons, Andy Spears (Terri) of Collierville, Tenn. and Chad Spears of La Vergne, Tenn.; four granddaughters, Brianna Gaschler (Anthony), Alexandra Spears, Ashley Spears and Kelly Spears; and great-granddaughter Alivia.
The family will celebrate Jerry's life with a Memorial Service at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, located on 601 Bell Road, Antioch, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at noon. A lunch for family and friends will be served at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial be sent to in Memphis, Tenn.
Crawford Mortuary and Crematory, 615-254-8200. Guestbook is available online @www.crawfordservices.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019