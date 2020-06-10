Glen Allen Colston, 65, of Sunbright, formerly of Oliver Springs passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jackie Colston.

He is survived by his siblings, Gayle Dittmer and Lorie Kennedy.

The family received friends Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. with Bro. Willard Gunter officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



