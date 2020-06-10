Glen Colston
Glen Allen Colston, 65, of Sunbright, formerly of Oliver Springs passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jackie Colston.
He is survived by his siblings, Gayle Dittmer and Lorie Kennedy.
The family received friends Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. with Bro. Willard Gunter officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
