Glenn Shanklin, 50, of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, George William 'Buddy' Shanklin.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi Shanklin; daughter, Savannah Shanklin; mother, Susie Thompkins Shanklin; brother, Jeff Melton all of Deer Lodge; along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other family, friends and loved ones.
Given current national health conditions and the family's concern for the health and well being of others, a private family viewing was held Saturday April 18, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020