HeÊwas a member of Sunbright Untied Methodist Church.ÊHe will be remembered as a good samaritan who helped anyone in need. He dedicated his life to serving his country and community.ÊHe served in the United States Navy and traveled the world with Habitat for Humanity.ÊHe was inducted into the National Dirt Racing Association Hall of Fame at Atomic/Smoky Mountain Speedway for his 51 years of service.ÊHe was always ready to put a smile on one's face with a magic trick and tall tale.ÊHis passion for writing led him to start college at the age of 65.ÊHe also was an animal enthusiast and had a special place in his heart for mules and retired greyhounds.ÊThroughout his lifetime heÊadopted 30 greyhounds.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Rhudy Orange; and parents, Harley and Minta Orange of Oliver Springs.

He is survived by his sisters, Rebecca Orange Dwarshuis (Leonard), Libby Orange Young (Larry) and Kathy Orange Pinkston; and brother, Daniel Orange (Lulu).

A special thanks goes to D.J. Wilson, Fuzzy's caregiver.

His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m. at Sunbright United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Greyhound Retirement Foundation of Tennessee, P.O. Box 32554, Knoxville, TN 37930.

He donated his body to UT Health Science Anatomical Donation Center.



Harley Clay 'Fuzzy' Orange, Jr. of Sunbright, was called home on Feb. 24, 2019. Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2019

