Obituary Guest Book View Sign



He was born Sept. 6, 1927 to William Alex and Annie Norris Pace. Harold, a faithful member of the Clear Creek Missionary Baptist Church, was an avid Bible reader who liked to refer to himself as a 'born again' Christian. He made his living as a garage mechanic and also did some oil well completion work. Harold had also in past years served in the Emerald Lodge #377 in Wartburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alex and Anna Norris Pace; his special dad, Morton Carroll; one son, David; and one daughter, Sarah Jane.

He is survived by his loving wife and helpmate of 54 years, Fern Pace; two sons, Roy and wife Leona Pace and George and wife Patricia Pace; two daughters, Linda and her husband Terry McNabb and Becky Davis; one daughter in law, Jackie; five sisters, Pearl Lavender, Edith Groleau, Della Mae Barnett, Wanda Beasley and Carol Ann Patton; special grandchildren who were the 'apples of his eyes,' Josh, Jeremy, Jared, John, Corey, Casey, Claire, Brittany, Sydney, Lauren, Chris, Tina and Tracey; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones whom he loved very much.

The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at the Family Medical West of Wartburg for all of their care over the years. Harold liked to refer to his nieces, Bonnie and Ginny Ann as his special 'doctors.'

The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Dyer officiating. The family requested the graveside service be private.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Pace family. Condolences may be sent to the family at



Harold Pace, 91, of Lancing, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.He was born Sept. 6, 1927 to William Alex and Annie Norris Pace. Harold, a faithful member of the Clear Creek Missionary Baptist Church, was an avid Bible reader who liked to refer to himself as a 'born again' Christian. He made his living as a garage mechanic and also did some oil well completion work. Harold had also in past years served in the Emerald Lodge #377 in Wartburg.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alex and Anna Norris Pace; his special dad, Morton Carroll; one son, David; and one daughter, Sarah Jane.He is survived by his loving wife and helpmate of 54 years, Fern Pace; two sons, Roy and wife Leona Pace and George and wife Patricia Pace; two daughters, Linda and her husband Terry McNabb and Becky Davis; one daughter in law, Jackie; five sisters, Pearl Lavender, Edith Groleau, Della Mae Barnett, Wanda Beasley and Carol Ann Patton; special grandchildren who were the 'apples of his eyes,' Josh, Jeremy, Jared, John, Corey, Casey, Claire, Brittany, Sydney, Lauren, Chris, Tina and Tracey; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones whom he loved very much.The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at the Family Medical West of Wartburg for all of their care over the years. Harold liked to refer to his nieces, Bonnie and Ginny Ann as his special 'doctors.'The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Dyer officiating. The family requested the graveside service be private.Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Pace family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Davis Funeral Home

211 Old Mill Road

Wartburg , TN 37887

(423) 346-2011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close