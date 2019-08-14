Harold B. Pittman, 89, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Pearl Pittman.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Treadway Pittman; sons, David and wife Leisa Pittman and Darryl Pittman; and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. David Goodman officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wartburg City Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, 2019