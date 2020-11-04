Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Michael 'Butch' Bunch, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Leon Bunch.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Bunch; daughter, Amy (Jason) Russell; step-son, Chris Byrge; step-daughter, Holly Daugherty (Justin); and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Larry Tilley officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store