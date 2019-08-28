Harvey Ellis Bolling, 60, of Lancing, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Geraldine Bolling.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jean Bolling; and daughters, Michele Lea Garren and Rebecca Jean Armes.
Graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Bolling family.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2019