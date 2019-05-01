Helen Louise Cotton, 86, of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church.
Helen was a precious and loving lady who was always kind to everyone she met. She was known as 'Mamaw' to most everyone in the community. She had a very caring spirit and she dearly loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bonnie Coday; husband, Clifford Cotton; two sons, Danny and Darrell Cotton; sisters, Genevia, Audrey and Joann; and brother, Weldon.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mackie Meredith of Coalfield; grandchildren, Joseph, and Shane Cotton and Tyler Meredith; great-grandchildren, Laklee Meredith and Isaiah Cotton; step-grandchildren, Aaron and Allison Crump; daughter-in-law, Gina Cotton; sisters, Opal Hite and Johnnie Cagley; brother, Jay Coday and wife Bobbie; very close friends, Trula, Bernie, Phyllis and Sue; a host of other good friends and other family members; and special friend, Ralph Bunch from Ohio.
A graveside service for family and friends was held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Bro. Jason Stiltner officiating.
Jackson Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
To leave a note for Helen's family or to share a memory, sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morgan County News from May 1 to May 6, 2019