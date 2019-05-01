Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Cotton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church.

Helen was a precious and loving lady who was always kind to everyone she met. She was known as 'Mamaw' to most everyone in the community. She had a very caring spirit and she dearly loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bonnie Coday; husband, Clifford Cotton; two sons, Danny and Darrell Cotton; sisters, Genevia, Audrey and Joann; and brother, Weldon.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mackie Meredith of Coalfield; grandchildren, Joseph, and Shane Cotton and Tyler Meredith; great-grandchildren, Laklee Meredith and Isaiah Cotton; step-grandchildren, Aaron and Allison Crump; daughter-in-law, Gina Cotton; sisters, Opal Hite and Johnnie Cagley; brother, Jay Coday and wife Bobbie; very close friends, Trula, Bernie, Phyllis and Sue; a host of other good friends and other family members; and special friend, Ralph Bunch from Ohio.

A graveside service for family and friends was held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Bro. Jason Stiltner officiating.

Jackson Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.

To leave a note for Helen's family or to share a memory, sign the online guest book at



Helen Louise Cotton, 86, of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.She was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church.Helen was a precious and loving lady who was always kind to everyone she met. She was known as 'Mamaw' to most everyone in the community. She had a very caring spirit and she dearly loved her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bonnie Coday; husband, Clifford Cotton; two sons, Danny and Darrell Cotton; sisters, Genevia, Audrey and Joann; and brother, Weldon.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mackie Meredith of Coalfield; grandchildren, Joseph, and Shane Cotton and Tyler Meredith; great-grandchildren, Laklee Meredith and Isaiah Cotton; step-grandchildren, Aaron and Allison Crump; daughter-in-law, Gina Cotton; sisters, Opal Hite and Johnnie Cagley; brother, Jay Coday and wife Bobbie; very close friends, Trula, Bernie, Phyllis and Sue; a host of other good friends and other family members; and special friend, Ralph Bunch from Ohio.A graveside service for family and friends was held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Bro. Jason Stiltner officiating.Jackson Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.To leave a note for Helen's family or to share a memory, sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com Published in Morgan County News from May 1 to May 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close