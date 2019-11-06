Helen Irene Hamby, 85, of Wartburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and was retired from TennFord Weaving.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Pete Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Conley Hamby; two sons, Charles and Justin both of Wartburg; two daughters, Teresa Chambley of Columbia, Tenn. and Lisa Lee of Wartburg; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Williams of Kingston and Jim Williams of Clinton; along with several other family, friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Wartburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Morgan County S.H.O.C. (Survivors Helping Others Cope) Group. You may do so by clicking on the 'Donate Now' button below or, if you prefer, you may mail a donation to S.H.O.C. c/o Debbie Taylor 280 Island Ford Road, Lancing, Tenn. 37770.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg isÊhonored to serve the Hamby family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019