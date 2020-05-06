Henry Ray Ashbrook, 96, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Stearns.

He was born in Russell Springs, Ky., on Aug. 13, 1924, to Adonis Ashbrook, and Rosa (Chumley) Ashbrook. Henry was a member of the greatest generation, living through the great depression and helping to win WWII by his meritorious service in the U.S. Navy. Henry received numerous medals and commendations for his bravery and service.

Henry returned after the war and took a job in the chemical department of the Formica Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. He resided in Cincinnati and Sunbright, Tenn., and was married to Ruby Edna Burchell for 42 years until she passed in 1991. Time and circumstance would bring him to Stearns, Ky., where he met and married Fay Anderson, and they began their lives together. Henry enjoyed trading, flea marketing, fishing, reading his Bible, and attending family gatherings. He was a member of First Hickory Grove Baptist Church, a member of the Kinne-Slaven Post of the American Legion, in Stearns and Wartburg Masonic Lodge, in Wartburg for more than 50 years, and was a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by two sons, Tom and Robert Ashbrook; step-son, Joseph Anderson and Diane; step-son-in-law, Steve Parr; step-daughters, Karen and Joe Clancy, Susan and Brad Hill and Brenda and Wayne Hall; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie King officiating. Burial was in Silerville Cemetery in Strunk, Ky.

Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Henry Ashbrook.

