Henry Terry Powell, age 91 of Harriman, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 20, 2019. Mr. Powell was a bass singer in many Christian quartets throughout his lifetime and a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. Henry was born Jan. 22, 1928 in Rockwood, Tennessee and worked for the Railroad.He is preceded in death by his wife, Polly Powell; sister, Viola Cagle; brothers, Jess Powell & Lawrence Powell.Survivors include: Daughter Becky Cochran of Harriman, TN; Brothers George Powell, Jr. of Dayton, OH, Otis (Janet) Powell of Dayton, OH and Everett (Lela) Powell of Dayton, OH. Grandchildren Laura (Tim) Wolfe of Harriman, TN, Jessica (Kyle) Bird of Oakdale, TN and Great Grandchildren Callen Bird, and Sara Bird along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.The family received friends at Childs Memorial Baptist Church, Harriman, Tenn. on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:30-7 p.m. The Funeral Service followed from the Church at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tim Shelton and Rev. Jerry Garner officiating. Interment and Burial was Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tenn. with full Military Honors. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Henry Terry Powell. Published in Morgan County News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8, 2019

