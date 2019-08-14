Herbert Joe Duncan, 55, of Petros, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Johnnie Lowe and Emanuel and Birdie Duncan.
He is survived by his daughters, Annessa McBride and husband Conor and Andrea Melhorn and husband Drake; three granddaughters; and parents Benny and Loretta Duncan.
The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Petros First Baptist Church. The funeral services began at 3 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment followed in Old Petros Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, 2019