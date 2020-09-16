1/
Homer Younker Jr.
Homer Younker, Jr. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He is survived by his daughters, Tamitha Younker and Heather Saladi; three grandchildren; and parents, Homer Younker, Sr. and Sharon Younker.
The family received friends Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 9-10 a.m. The funeral service began at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Petros Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887 to help with funeral expenses.

Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
