Hoyt Mark Miller, son of Terry Dee and Misty Miller, entered into the sweet presence of Jesus Friday, March 29, 2019.
|
He has now been reunited with his grandmother, Robin Poe Bonham; great-grandmother, Reba Hawn; and Pop, John Hope.
In addition to his parents, Hoyt is also survived by his brother, Dee Miller; grandparents, Gerald Mark Bonham and Rita Hope; uncle and aunt, Dustin and Kellie Bonham; cousins, Micah and Lorelai Bonham; great-grandparents, Bob and Lozena Poe, Marion Hawn and Hoyt and Billie Miller; special friends, Gina Dyer and Donna Davis; along with a host of extended family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Durham officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Smith Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Miller family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
