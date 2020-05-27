Imogene (Jean) Lloyd, 91, of Mossy Grove, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleophus Lloyd; and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie McCoy and husband Jerry of Kingston, Karen Bible and husband Jim of Kingston and Teresa Trail and husband Ronnie of Estill Springs; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family held a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or The .
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from May 27 to June 2, 2020