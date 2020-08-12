1/
Inez Armes
1949 - 2020
Inez Armes, 70, of Coalfield, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1949 in Anderson Co.
Inez always tried to attend sporting events for her grandkids, always being their biggest fan.
Her parents, Carpenter and Imogene Anderson; and sister, Theda Sue Parker preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Tommy Armes of Coalfield; children, Tracy Landrum, Kim Maples and husband David, Jody Armes and wife Klarrisa all of Coalfield; brothers, Gary Anderson and wife Kim of Tazwell, Terry Anderson and wife Karen of Coalfield; sister, Darlene Settles and husband Leon of Loudon County; grandchildren, Victoria Hearn and husband David, Taylor Landrum, Micheal Landrum, Addison Bible, Aaron Bible, Alexis Maples and Jaden Armes; great-grandchildren, Emerson Hearn, Huxton Bible and Bryn Osborne.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Armes family. www.sharpfh.com.


Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
