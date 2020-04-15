Jaelyn Taylor (1998 - 2020)
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
37748
(865)-882-2000
Obituary
Jaelyn Alexus Taylor, 21, of Wartburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Mathis.
She is survived her grandmother, Brenda Mathis; and mother, Misty Hall.
The family held visitation Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside services followed at 2 p.m. in Piney Grove Cemetery with Bro. Greg Russell officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020
