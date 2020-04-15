Jaelyn Alexus Taylor, 21, of Wartburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Mathis.
She is survived her grandmother, Brenda Mathis; and mother, Misty Hall.
The family held visitation Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside services followed at 2 p.m. in Piney Grove Cemetery with Bro. Greg Russell officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020