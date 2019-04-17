James E. Corbin, 73, of Wartburg, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Edward and Virginia Corbin.
He is survived by his friend and caregiver, Ruth McCarter.
Visitation was held Monday, April 15, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019