James Edward Dillard Sr., passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
He was preceded in deathÊby his parents, Vernon L. Dillard and Emaline R. Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Diane J. Dillard; children, Ginger Muzie, James and April Dillard, Mathew and Alisa Dillard, Melissa and Tyler Macklin and Crystal Dillard; and 20 grandchildren.
James' wishes were to be cremated.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
