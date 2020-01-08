James 'Gary' Gibson, 72, of Lancing, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Martha Lively Gibson.
He is survived by several siblings and special friends.
The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-1 p.m. The funeral began at 1 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Bales and Bro. Tim Wilson officiating. A graveside service followed in Hines Cemetery in Lancing.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020