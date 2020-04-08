James 'Jimmy' Oliver Gouge, Jr., 86, of Coalfield, passed away Monday,ÊMarch 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Moore Gouge; son, James 'Bud' Gouge; and parents, James Gouge, Sr. and Rena Liles Gouge.
He is survived by his daughter, Gail Gouge Buckley and husband David; five grandchildren; andÊ12 great-grandchildren.
The family held a private funeral service. Schubert Funeral Home live streamed the funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 on Schubert Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020