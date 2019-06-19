James Howard Human,Ê86, ofÊLancing, passed away onÊMonday, June 10, 2019.
HeÊwas preceded in death byÊhis parents, Elmer and Effie Human; and one grandson.
HeÊis survived by his wife, Glena Human; son, Ronnie Human; daughter, Elaine Human; daughter-in-law, Tina Human; two granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. A graveside service was held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Forrestner Cemetery in Lancing.
Published in Morgan County News from June 19 to June 25, 2019